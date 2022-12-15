David Oyelowo and BBC Team Up for Limited Series About Biafra

David Oyelowo is teaming up with the BBC in collaboration with Argo Films and Fremantle to executively produce a limited series about Biafra.

The British Nigerian actor and filmmaker, described the project which is still in development as “one of his most treasured projects”.

Oyelowo added that the project will be “satisfying his desire to see African stories told at the highest level.”

Speaking witj Deadline, the “Waterman” star said,

“My Nigerian heritage and desire to see African stories told at the highest level has led to Biafra being one of one my most treasured projects. My parents married across the tabooed tribal lines of the Biafran conflict, and it shaped my life, much as it has done to millions of Nigerians.

“To be able to bring the amazing talents of director Ngozi Onwurah, who I first worked with on Shoot the Messenger, and writer, Bola Agbaje, who I’ve been seeking to work with for quite some time, makes this the definition of a passion project for me.”

The series will be set in the UK and Nigeria, with the story unfolding across two main timelines: the present day and 1967-70 Biafra war.

