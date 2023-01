David Mark Junior, son of former Senate President, David Mark got married in Abuja on Friday.

The traditional wedding was attended by political bigwigs in and outside the country’s capital.

He tied the knot with his partner, Venessa.

Some of the dignitaries at the colourful event included former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Morro, former Governor of Bayelsa, Henry Dickson, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...