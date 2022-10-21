Friday, October 21, 2022
David Mark loses first son, Tunde

Tunde Mark, the first son of former Senate President, Senator David Mark, is dead.

Tunde is said to have suffered from cancer and died at the age of 51 years.

Before his death, Tunde was an alumnus of Yaba Military School, Lagos, and the prestigious Fernden Prep School, Haslemere, Surrey.

He obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. Later he proceeded to study Biological Sciences at the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He is survived by a wife and a child.

