David Hundeyin Reveals that the Woman Behind the ‘Sex for Grades’ Controversy was Compensated by BBC

David Hundeyin has taken to his Twitter to scrape old wounds and remind folks the story that stirred the internet a few years ago.

Recall that Kiki Mordi was applauded for her work on the BBC production, “Sex For Grades,” which was later mired in controversy after news surfaced that another journalist, Oge Obi, conceived the project and co-produced it but was denied the attention Kiki Mordi received for the project. The scandal got terribly messy, so much that Oge Obi became suicidal.

Kiki Mordi defended her role in the project, noting that Obi was not the person who pitched the story. “The biggest question everyone has been asking is “who pitched the story” and while I’m just a freelance investigative journalist, I can tell you who for free because the answer is online….You guys did,” she tweeted. “After the last Africa Eye Project, the most comments BBC received was that the next investigation be on sexual harassment. I said this on Twitter, in my interviews, on the actual film. I never hid this from anyone & I certainly never stole anyone’s story or credits”

She continued, “1st phase of research was already on going when I joined. There were leads already and infact I was one of the leads (another funny story). Most of the other journalists were staff. So do you see how wild it is to accuse me of coming from outside to steal a BBC’s staff story? The truth is, all of my contribution can’t simply be summarized in the end credits page. I know the work I did and I’m so darn proud of it. I can say the same for other journalists as well. ALL OF THEM! The ones that worked in Lagos, Benin, Accra and cities I can’t mention.”

Now, amid the #horriblebosses trend on Twitter in which Nigerians are sharing the horror they have endured at the hands of abusive superiors at their jobs, David Hundeyin has decided to unearth the BBC controversy to spite Kiki Mordi.

“Just for the record, the person who actually created Sex For Grades and eventually attempted suicide after having it stolen from her, later received a 7-figure compensation package from BBC Africa which was basically “Our bad. Take this money and don’t talk about it again,” he tweeted.

He went ahead to share a screenshot of the letter Oge Obi allegedly received from BBC.

And this is not "I heard." I'm looking at a copy of the letter right now. Meanwhile one Nkiruka is still shamelessly parading what she knows better than anyone else to be stolen work around on her bio. She go even still come host Space about "Toxic Bosses." Tufiakwa👎🏿

