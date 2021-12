David Beckham is set to sail into the sunset in his brand new yatch during the holidays.

The footballer has reportedly splashed out £5million on a yacht which he’s said to have helped design. ⠀⠀

The 46 year old reportedly ‘treated himself’ to the luxury boat after being inspired by his boat trips with Elton John and David Furnish – who often holiday at sea. ⠀

⠀

According to The Sun, David plans to set sail on his new boat in the New Year with wife Victoria, 47, and their kids.

