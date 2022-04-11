David and Victoria Beckham’s Son, Brooklyn Marries Nicola Peltz at Family’s Palm Beach Estate

Congratulations to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!

TMZ reports that the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot with the heiress on Saturday at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The ceremoney was held at Montsorrel, an oceanfront mansion owned by Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz.

Some of those who attended the event included Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon Ramsay, among others.

This comes two years after the couple got engaged.

Peltz took to Instagram at the time to celebrate Beckham’s proposal, writing, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Now they are married and folks are happy for them.

