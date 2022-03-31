David and Victoria Beckham’s London Mansion Robbed While Couple Was Home

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham were the victims of very professional robbery.

The celebrity couple’s West London mansion was burglarised while the couple was home.

The couple was robbed of items worth thousands of pounds in the burglary, which occurred on the evening of 28th February while they were home with their 10-year-old daughter, Harper.

According to The Sun, the couple’s son Cruz discovered the burglary on his return home from a night out.

Cruz had noticed that a spare bedroom had been ransacked with glass from the broken window lying on the floor.

After alerting his dad, who called the cops, the father and son duo began to search for intruders in their £40million home while Victoria remained with their daughter Harper.

The intruder is believed to be a member of a gang that targeted two nearby houses on the same night carted and away designer and electronic goods.

The Sun also reports that the couple is “shaken up” by the “invasion”.

It also reports that a source says the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom and the intrusion was a surprise despite the strict security measures at the home.

The source also claims that CCTV footage now being analysed by the police shows the intruder climbing the gate at the front of the house before shimmering up the house through a drain pipe and breaking in “through the window of a spare bedroom.”

Confirming the break-in, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said the police responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington at 12:37 am on 1st March.

David and Victoria Beckham and their two younger children spend most of their time at the seven-bedroom West London house the couple purchased in 2013 for £31million.

