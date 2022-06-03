Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Agrees to a Plea Deal Offer

Complex is reporting that Isaiah Lee, the young man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage weeks ago at the Hollywood Bowl, is considering a plea deal offer from prosecutors in his misdemeanor case.

The outlet adds: “Lee, 23, appeared in an L.A. courthouse Thursday where he agreed to a two-month delay in the probable case hearing for a separate incident in which he’s being charged with attempted murder. Lee allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation at a transitional housing apartment in December.”

This comes after Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

He was not slammed with felony charges because the weapon he was carrying around at the time, a retractable knife attached to a replica handgun, was kept in the folded position, and Chappelle didn’t sustain any injuries from the attack.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

