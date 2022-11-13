Sunday, November 13, 2022
Dave Chappelle Goes At KANYE WEST During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Dave Chappelle hosted SNL last night and it was a blast.

Before he took the stage, rumours made rounds that SNL writers were staging a boycott ahead of the live episode because of the comedian’s controversial comments about the trans community.

However, a rep for Chappelle told CNN in a statement that it wasn’t true. “We’ve seen nothing to support media reports of a writer’s boycott. In fact, the writers delivered over 40 sketches for Dave’s consideration and collaboration. Just as during Dave’s past SNL appearances, you won’t want to miss it!”

During his monologue, the comedian addressed many issues in his comedic fashion, one of which includes the Kanye West antisemite drama that cost the rapper his Adidas deal.

Listen to him:

He said a lot more.

Watch him:

