Dating app, Tinder, ramps up safety measures for women

Keeping women safe is now “at the heart” of the world’s largest dating app, Tinder, according to it.

The technology company is launching a partnership with campaign group No More, aiming to end domestic violence.

“Our safety work is never done,” Tinder’s first female chief executive, Renate Nyborg, said in an interview with TheBBC.

But charity End Violence Against Women says it is only a “small step” in addressing the disproportionate amount of abuse women experienced online.

Tinder has faced scrutiny over abusive interactions on the service, with concerns dating apps are attracting sexual predators.

Ms Nyborg, 36, says one of the ways she is addressing those concerns is hiring more women across the company, having increased the number working in the Tinder product team by 30% since taking up the chief executive role, in September 2021.

“I think there is a difference between knowing something is important and feeling it,” she says.

“Like any woman, I can count all of the experiences that I’ve had that I maybe didn’t want to have – from the way that you’re being addressed, to the way you’re treated at work, to the way things can happen when you’re actively dating.

“I think every woman that I speak to has had many experiences like this – and I do think it helps to have some strength in numbers.”

It is hoped Tinder’s partnership with No More will address some of these concerns.

The aim is to produce an in-app programme to educate members in safe, competent dating.

No More will also provide training to Tinder staff.

