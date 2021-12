Beyoncé and her husband Jay-G stepped out for a date night, and everyone has been talking about their photos.

From the images which the singer shared on her social media, she is seen wearing a Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket, which costs a whopping € 8.900. She completed the look with Pointed Shaved Skin Short Boots, worth £82.99, a heart-shaped crystal sequined clutch, and other accouterments.

Check them out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...