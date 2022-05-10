Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Darcey Corria Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Miss Wales Competition

Darcey Corria has made history as the first black woman to ever win the Miss Wales competition.

The 21-year-old black rights campaigner, has become the first woman of colour to be crowned Miss Wales in its 70-year history.

Darcey who has a white mother and a father with Jamaican heritage, has been involved in shaping anti-racism legislation in Wales. ⠀
After her win, she spoke to the BBC: ⠀

“I understand the significance and the importance of my crowning moment.

I think it’s extremely important for young women living in Wales who are of mixed ethnicity or black or Asian to feel like they are represented in every aspect of life.” ⠀

