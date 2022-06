Forbes Africa has released its most anticipated list for 2022; the Forbes Africa 30 under 30.

Nigerian video director, Danny Twitch, Kenyan Comedian, Elsa Majimbo and others made the list of the most innovative and trail blazing youths on the continent.

In its 8th annual edition, Forbes Africa paid attention to visionaries and change catalysts of innovation from various fields; media, film, medicine, etc, from all over the continent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...