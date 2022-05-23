Monday, May 23, 2022
Daniel Kaluuya Set to Narrate Arsenal’s ‘All Or Nothing’ Amazon Documentary

Daniel Kaluuya has landed a gig that will see him narrating Amazon’s upcoming All Or Nothing documentary, which will profile a season in the life of Arsenal.

Per Complex, the Academy Award-winning actor who has been called a life-long Gunner will narrate the journey of Arsenal’s 2021/22 season as the club fight to return to European competition.

The report continues: “As well as focusing on the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal’s Training Centre, Kaluuya will bring the club’s rich history to life, as well as offering viewers an exclusive peek at the “the process” under Mikel Arteta.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary will also follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.”

We can’t wait!

