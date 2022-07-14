Daniel Kaluuya Reportedly Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’

Daniel Kaluuya will not appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This was confirmed by Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley, who broke the news on Twitter following her interview with the 33-year-old Oscar winner.

He told Coley that he didn’t reprise his role in the much-anticipated sequel due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s horror flick Nope.

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE! It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) July 13, 2022

And this comes one year after he told Jemele Hill that he wasn’t sure of his place in the MCU.

“I have no idea,” he said about his potential involvement in Black Panther 2. “I speak to Ryan, I’m not gonna go, ‘Yo, [put me in the movie].’ He’s living his life and working hard. Whatever the story needs, you know? That [first movie] was a moment for us, and I don’t want to go like, ‘I’m trying to be in it just because I want it.’ It’s for us, I’m a fan.”

