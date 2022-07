Daniel Etim-Effiong can confidently say he has had the pleasure of Janet Jackson’s company at dinner.

The actor and filmmaker who is away in the United States and was on ground for the Essence Festival of Culture that held in New Orleans, Louisiana, shared a photo from meeting the OG entertainer.

Etim-Effiong praised Jackson, calling her a “walking, breathing, epitome of grace and beauty.”

He also had the pleasure of meeting Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angelica Ross and shared a photo from that event.

