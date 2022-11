Daniel Etim Effiong is a man who went after what he wanted and has 5 years of wedded bliss to show for it.

The Nollywood hunk celebrated his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife and PR expert, Toyosi Philips on Friday, November 4.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daniel Etim Effiong shared a screenshot of how his relationship with his wife started as he hailed her for making him a better man.

