Dani Alves shares prison cell with Coutinho

Sports

Former Barcelona player, Dani Alves is sharing his prison cell with Coutinho.

Coutinho is an old acquaintance who was Barcelona and PSG legend, Ronaldinho’s bodyguard

The Brazil international has continued to adapt to life in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

It is now over a week since he was transferred to the prison after the judge in charge of his case ordered his unconditional imprisonment without bail on January 20.

The Brazilian legend was convicted of rape of a young woman in a nightclub and the footballer has had to adapt to a very different routine.

According to El Periodico, the former Barcelona man shares a cell with someone he already knows from the past, Coutinho.

Coutinho, also a Brazilian, was a bodyguard for Ronaldinho and a bouncer at a number of nightclubs in the city.

The Brazilian bouncer, who was convicted of sexual assault, is taking the footballer cellmate on about the prison routines, prison life, timetables and do’s and don’ts.

