Dani Alves jailed for sexual assault

Celebrity

Brazil defender Dani Alves has been detained by police in Barcelona on suspicion of sexual assault.

The former Barcelona full-back, 39, allegedly assaulted a woman by inappropriately touching her in a nightclub in Barcelona in December.

Alves, who has denied the allegation, has been taken into custody and will be questioned by a judge on Friday.

He played 408 times for Barcelona across two spells and was also part of Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The defender currently plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico, and was a part of the Brazil squad that got eliminated at the quarterfinal stage in the recently concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More to follow…

