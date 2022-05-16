Dangote’s Son-In-Law “Clarifies” What He Means When He Said the Penalty for Blaspheme is “Death”

Jamil Abubakar has released a statement amid outrage that followed him after his dangerous tweet yesterday.

While Nigerians were mourning Deborah Samuel, the student who was murdered by her classmates in Sokoto over claims of blaspheme, Abubakar, who is pilot and who is married to Dangote’s daughter Fatima, took to his Twitter to declare that the penalty for blaspheme has always been death.

This stirred major anger among Nigerians, with many people tagging Azman Air to the tweet; Jamil piloted one of the airline’s plane. In response, Azman Air dissociated themselves from Abubakar, saying that he no longer works with them and so shouldn’t be held responsible for his tweets.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Capt Jamil Abubakar is no longer a pilot @AzmanAir; his last flight with us was 22nd Dec 2019. We refuse to take responsibility for a comment or view of a former staff. The General Public should kindly take note.https://t.co/oLk6RqyUJ0#LetsFlyAzmanAir pic.twitter.com/KP8mjCLmlU — AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) May 15, 2022

Now, Jamil Abubakar has published a letter in which he claims he never meant to justify Deborah Samuel’s murder.

“Religion is a temper flaring zone. I know emotions are running wild. A lot of people read my tweets without understanding me, which is normal. “The headline” didn’t help either. Have never advocate for one’s life to be taken or people taking matters into their own hands,” he said, adding, “The law exists for such which I pointed out. Sadly we are here. I pray that peace, which Islam greatly preaches will prevail in our lands.”

See his posts:

The law exists for such which I pointed out. Sadly we are here.

I’m happy that punch has an “updated” & “Editors note” 2 capture this. I sincerely meant no harm. Everything was taking out of context. I pray that peace, which Islam greatly preaches will prevail in our lands

2/2 pic.twitter.com/0CD2IAAD93 — Capt. Jamil MD Abubakar👨🏾‍✈️ “SkyDanfoDriver”✈️ (@CaptJamyl) May 15, 2022

