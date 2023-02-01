Search
Dangote, Sinoma sign agreement on 6Mta cement Plant in Itori

News

China based Sinoma International Engineering has signed a US$585m contract with Dangote Cement to build an integrated cement plant at Itori in Ogun state.

The plant will have two 6000t/day clinker production lines covering limestone crushing to cement packaging and shipping. The contract becomes effective once Sinoma International Engineering receives a geological survey, payment and performance guarantees and a 12% advance payment.

Clinker production is scheduled for two years after the contract starts with final commissioning expected a few months later.

Dangote Cement’s Itori Cement subsidiary was established in 2016 at the same time work started on building the 6Mt/yr Okpella plant in Edo state. The Okpella plant started producing cement in 2021.

