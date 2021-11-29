Dangote Refinery to become highest employer of chemical engineers in Nigeria

The Dangote Oil Refining Company is set to be the highest employer of chemical engineers in the country when the refinery comes on stream.

This was the submission of the National President of Nigeria Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCh), Engr. Saidu A Muhaammed during the NSCh’s visit/tour of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical project at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos at the weekend.

Engr. Muhammed, who led members of NSCh on a tour of the Dangote 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery project in Lagos, to mark the end of the association’s 51st-anniversary celebration, said the industries in Nigeria have not been able to absorb the over 1,000 chemical engineers yearly from Nigerian Universities.

Muhammed stated, “We, the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, have keenly been watching the progress of the refinery project.

“When completed, the refinery will be the singular largest employer of chemical engineers in the country.

“Nigerian Universities turn out about 1,000 chemical engineers every year and the avenues for employment have been very scarce.

“The industry has not been able to fully absorb the number of chemical engineers that passed out of the universities years ago.

“Some companies within the sector are not running at the optimum level. Therefore, employment is really key.

“However, from the energy security point of view, chemical engineers are always concerned about what can be put in place to guarantee energy security the country.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant crude oil, but unfortunately, we are importing petroleum products simply because Nigeria’s own refineries are not utilising their installed capacity,” he said.

“Therefore, when you see a brand new refinery like the Dangote Refinery that has the capacity to meet the petroleum products needs of the country, there is need to celebrate such company,” Muhammed added.

He expressed delight over the size of the project and the level of work that has gone in the construction of the refinery.

“The Dangote Refinery project is very impressive, very big. There is no project of this magnitude right now in this part of the world. We are delighted to see that the project is nearing completion and many things have been done.”

He commended the Dangote Group for its plans to ensure that Nigerian engineers are trained to handle the operation of the refinery plant, which has been acclaimed to be the largest single-train refinery in the world.

“We are most impressed by the numbers of Nigerians that we see within the site working at various sections of the plant. We are glad that Dangote is building this type of project in Nigeria, which is one of the largest in the world,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Technical Consultant to the President of Dangote Group,Engr. Babajide Soyode, commended the chemical engineers for coming on a tour of the refinery.

He stated that Dangote refinery will help Nigeria meet and exceed its current demand for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene, leaving ample product for export.

