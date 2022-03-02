Dancer Korra Obidi Dean Livestreams Birth of New Baby on Facebook Live

Korra Obidi has welcomed her second child with her husband, Dr Justin Dean into the world.

The dancer and singer made the announcement on her Instagram page following a live streaming of the birth process on Facebook.

Korra Obidi revealed that the birth of her daughter, Athena was purely natural and unmedicated and she shared the highlight of the experience being catching her daughter in he hands as she made her way into the world. She disclosed that her husband and their first daughter, June were also on hand for the birthing process as they also helped usher the newborn into the world.

