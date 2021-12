Janemena is wishing fame on everyone to see how well they handle all that comes it with.

The dancer who was caught in the middle of a messy social media scandal earlier in the year, shared via her Instagram stories that she wanted to see how folks would handle pain, lies and trolls.

“I wish everyone can become so famous let’s see who will be so strong enough to survive pain, lies and trolls. And also see the people who will just give up on themselves and go down the drain.”

