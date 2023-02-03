Dancer Janemena Hails Husband for Being Amazing at Fatherhood

Janemena has taken to social media to sing the high praise of her husband and father of her son.

The dancer who welcomed her first child with Plies, late last year, took to her Instagram to share a reel of the latter at different times, tending to their baby.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Janemena extolled the numerous virtues of her man, revealing how he has been an amazing father; bathing, cleaning and tending to their son even when she had no idea.

She went on to note that if per chance there’s anything like reincarnation, she would her husband over and over again, or stay unmarried.

