Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Dancer Jane Mena Expecting First Child with Husband

Jane Mena has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband.

The dancer and Instagram influencer shared her happy news via her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, November 8.

The actress who was embroiled in a messy social media fight with Tonto Dikeh who claimed she cheated on her husband with Prince Kpokpogri, posted a video where she showed off her huge baby bump while on the beach with her man. She shared that she met her husband 12 years ago, in 2010 and cab definitely say that she’s starting a family with the right person.

