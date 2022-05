A Dana Airlines flight caught fire as it was about to take off from Port Harcourt International Airport at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesman for the airline said the pilot took immediate safety procedures and helped passengers disembark calmly, avoiding any injuries.

The airline however did not elaborate on the nature of the mechanical fault that led to the abortion of the flight.

More to follow…

