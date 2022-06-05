Dan Levy Teases ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion Film: ‘TBD With an Exclamation Mark’

Dan Levy got many fans excited after he announced a possible reunion film for his hit series, Schitt’s Creek.

Speaking in a recent interview with People, the actor-producer announced that the sitcom could return in the form of a movie.

“My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We’re in constant contact with each other,” Levy shared. “So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there.”

Levy continued, “I think it just comes down to making sure that it’s the right story to tell. And I think we’re also proud of the work we did on Schitt’s. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don’t have, don’t get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing.”

And this comes days after he tweets a shot from sitcom which he used to celebrate the month of pride.

Check it out:

It was the little things that meant the most. Happy Pride. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/h3CZtQaMa6 — dan levy (@danjlevy) June 1, 2022

