Damson Idris Says He will only Answer to Dancin Address After Denzel Washington Mis-pronounced His Name

We love that Damson Idris has a great sense of humour and can roll with the punches anytime.

The “Snowfall” star has decided to change his name to ‘Dancin Address’ following Denzel Washington mispronouncing it during an interview on the red carpet.

Damson who has in fact effected this name on Twitter, tweeted this announcement to his over 170k followers.

“Call me Dancin Address from now on. I won’t answer to anything else” he said.

Recall that during an interview sometimes last week, Denzel Washington had been asked about Damson Idris who a few days earlier had done quite the impressive impersonation of the legendary actor.

Denzel had replied that he had no idea who that was and gone on to refer to him as “Dancin Address”.

