Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Are Instagram Official

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have taken their relationship public.

The ‘Snowfall’ actor and the model made their romance Instagram official on Thursday, January 12, following months of speculations.

Damson Idris posted a cute shot of himself and his new lady together via his Instagram stories as well as a solo photo of Lori.

Just earlier in the week whole appearing on E! News, Lori Harvey addressed some popular misconceptions about her person including shutting down the viral rumour that she dated both father and son.

