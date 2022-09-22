Dammy Krane Slams Davido in New Tweets

Dammy Krane wants his money and wants it now.

The singer who called out colleague Davido over failure to pay him royalties owed fir a collaboration, has once again slammed the singer.

Dammy Krane took to Twitter to note that Davido ought to lead by example after the latter responded to his call out by posting a photo of himself flaunting several dollar bills. He opined if this was the way thr family intends to run Osun State following Ademola Adeleke’s gubernatorial election win.

The singer also posted screenshots of messages from blogger, Tunde Ednut who advised him to take the matter offline because folks are bound to side with the DMW label boss and come for him online which would result to him losing fans.

Krane however responded that he has God, his family, fans, Lagos State and the federal government backing him, hence, there’s nothing to fear.

