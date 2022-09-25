Dammy Krane Continues Public Call Out of Davido, Releases Portrait of ’30 Broke Gang’

Dammy Krane has continued to publicly call out Davido for allegedly refusing pay the money owed him.

The ‘Amin’ crooner resorted to Twitter to name and shame Davido and even re-christen his ’30 Billion Gang’ team name to 30 ‘Broke Gang.’

Dammy Krane also released an official portrait of members of the newly christened team and noted that the ‘Aye’ crooner’s popular slogan of ‘we rise by lifting others,’ is actually supposed to be ‘we rise by ripping others.’

30 broke gang , Rise by Ripping others! Your biggest song na Fall , so wetin go happen if u rip others ? 🤣🤞🏾🤍🕊 #PayMe pic.twitter.com/KXYxgD44J3 — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 24, 2022

Official portrait for 30 Broke Gang, Rise by Ripping others 🤣🤞🏾🤍🕊 Oh Marte boy #PayMe pic.twitter.com/QZgMjiuiIZ — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 24, 2022

Dammy Krane went on to tell Davido to resist sending him threats via WhatsApp and Twitter and even invited him to the burial party of his grandfather.

🤣stop sending threat message on Twitter & WhatsApp @davido , u are invited to my Grandpa’s burial ceremony oct 13 GRA IKEJA 🤍🕊#RIPCBJ pic.twitter.com/KrpZ0z6PcU — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 24, 2022

He also asked that 2Face whom he was previously signed to, should release his Enterkraner catalog as he basically sponsored himself while signed to the ace musician’s Hypertek label.

Ask 2face why they playing , he know say na Olodumare run am for me , By the way tell 2face & Eric idiahi to release #TheEnterkraner music catalogue , I literally sponsored myself through out , I have receipts too 🤞🏾🤍🕊 https://t.co/ItofUojmR1 — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 25, 2022

