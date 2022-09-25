Sunday, September 25, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Dammy Krane Continues Public Call Out of Davido, Releases Portrait of ’30 Broke Gang’

Dammy Krane has continued to publicly call out Davido for allegedly refusing pay the money owed him.

The ‘Amin’ crooner resorted to Twitter to name and shame Davido and even re-christen his ’30 Billion Gang’ team name to 30 ‘Broke Gang.’

Dammy Krane also released an official portrait of members of the newly christened team and noted that the ‘Aye’ crooner’s popular slogan of ‘we rise by lifting others,’ is actually supposed to be ‘we rise by ripping others.’

Dammy Krane went on to tell Davido to resist sending him threats via WhatsApp and Twitter and even invited him to the burial party of his grandfather.

He also asked that 2Face whom he was previously signed to, should release his Enterkraner catalog as he basically sponsored himself while signed to the ace musician’s Hypertek label.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: