Dammy Krane Accuses Davido of Threatening to Life Amidst Feud

Oyindamola Emmanuel aka Dammy Krane has alleged a threat to his life by colleague Davido and his cohorts amidst their ongoing feud.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday, to publicly call out the DMW label boss where he accused the latter of sending his boys ater him.

Safety & Security 🙏🏿🤍 @BenHundeyin This is a Threat to Life sir pic.twitter.com/3tBkHpV4S4 — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) October 7, 2022

This comes on the heels of his first public call out of Davido some three weeks ago over an alleged debt.

He accused Davido of refusing to make payment due him for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released song despite reaching out to him privately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...