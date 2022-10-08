Saturday, October 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Dammy Krane Accuses Davido of Threatening to Life Amidst Feud

Oyindamola Emmanuel aka Dammy Krane has alleged a threat to his life by colleague Davido and his cohorts amidst their ongoing feud.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday, to publicly call out the DMW label boss where he accused the latter of sending his boys ater him.

This comes on the heels of his first public call out of Davido some three weeks ago over an alleged debt.

He accused Davido of refusing to make payment due him for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released song despite reaching out to him privately.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: