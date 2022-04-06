Damilola Olakanmi: Nigerian Law Student dies in UK after eating Cannabis sweet

Damilola Olakanmi, a 23-year-old Nigerian business law student has died in the UK after eating a suspected cannabis sweet.

Damilola, from Ilford, east London, and the only child of her mum, bought the ‘gummies’ through a messaging app.

They were delivered to her home on 29 March.

She fell ill immediately and was flown to Queens Hospital in critical condition at about 11.30 p.m, according to reports by multiple UK papers.

Her 21-year-old friend – a US student visiting the UK – was also seen by medics but was discharged after treatment.

Damilola, who was a Hertfordshire University student died on 2 April, with the mother inconsolable.

Her mother Wumi, 51, had kept a vigil next to her bed until she passed away on Saturday night.

Wumi is an ardent church goer and had prayed for her daughter’s survival

Wumi’s friend Richard Taylor, 75, told the Evening Standard: ‘Wumi has lost her only child – she has nothing now.

‘They had to hold her up because she broke down every time a friend came to the house to give support.

‘It’s a tragic warning to all young people about how they live their lives. They should resist drugs.

‘Damilola was a promising young woman who should be looking forward to her future and having children of her own. She was studying law.’

A relative, named only as Dunni, added the family were demanding answers.

She said: “Damilola was a sweet, quiet girl – a bit of an introvert. Her mother looked up to her.

“She was very kind and loved looking after children and wanted to please everyone. The family will never come to terms with this. We need to know what happened. Her mother is not young any more.

“We don’t want Damilola’s memory to be just like that. You want her to be remembered as the girl who asked everyone, ‘Are you okay and do you want anything?’.”

Leon Brown, 37, of South Norwood, was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

The Met said he was found in possession of a large quantity of cash and what were believed to be edible cannabis products.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: ‘I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets.

‘Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

‘The particular batch of sweets were contained in packaging featuring Trrlli Peachie O’s branding.

‘It has not been confirmed at this stage where the sweets were manufactured. Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals.

‘We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances.’

