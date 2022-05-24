Damilola Adegbite Shares Her Impressive Workout Regimen for Toned Body

Damilola Adegbite is letting folks in on her secret to the ultra toned body she’s sporting.

The actress and fitness enthusiast posted a clip which showed her doing a number of exercise routines and how these help in losing weight and staying toned.

Damilola spoke on High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) which consists of short bursts of high intensity workouts alternated with recovery periods and noted that these type of exercises are usually effective in losing inches around those problematic regions.

