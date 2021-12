Damilola Adegbite is looking to move out of Lagos as the city is becoming quite expensive for her.

The actress and mother of one posted a screenshot of a bill she incurred recently which added up to several hundred thousands of dollars and she just can’t take or anymore.

The author of the book, *RESET” captioned her N360,000 bill,

“Bills upon bills! I will leave Lagos for you people. Let me go to Kafanchan.”

