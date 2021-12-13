Damilola Adegbite Reveals Why She Wrote A Book

Damilola Adegbite has shared on the reason why she can now add author to her résumé.

The actress and mother of one stated that she gets asked why she wrote a book and she had never been able to articulate the reason until it hit her today.

Damilola revealed that she is a firm believer in “pick me ups” and “do it yourself” because you cannot escape you and you should be the constant period. Who has your own back.

She added that as the year comes to a close, it’s time to restrategize, revitalize, re energize and begin to do and be better for ourselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...