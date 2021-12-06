Damilola Adegbite Recounts Near Experience With Food Poisoning

Damilola Adegbite just narrowly escaped being poisoned and therefore, ever so grateful for due diligence.

The actress and mother of one shared via her Instagram stories how she managed not to fall victim of such a delay situation earlier on Monday, December 6, 2022.

Damilola posted a photo of the red apple she bought as part of her groceries. She had cut the fruit open in half only to see it diseased on the inside.

The latest author expressed gratitude to God for making her cut the apple open before feasting on it.

“It’s God that said I should cut it open,” she captioned a photo of the diseased apple.

