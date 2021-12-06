Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Damilola Adegbite Recounts Near Experience With Food Poisoning

Damilola Adegbite just narrowly escaped being poisoned and therefore, ever so grateful for due diligence.

The actress and mother of one shared via her Instagram stories how she managed not to fall victim of such a delay situation earlier on Monday, December 6, 2022.

Damilola posted a photo of the red apple she bought as part of her groceries. She had cut the fruit open in half only to see it diseased on the inside.

The latest author expressed gratitude to God for making her cut the apple open before feasting on it.

“It’s God that said I should cut it open,” she captioned a photo of the diseased apple.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: