Damilola Adegbite Left Almost Stranded in London After Being Robbed

Following the news that Toke Makinwa was robbed in London and all her valuables carted away, Damilola Adegbite has recounted a time she faced similar fate.

The actress and mother of one, took to her Instagram page to share her own experience in the Queen’s land.

Damilola revealed that some weeks ago, her handbag was stolen in London. She stated that her phone and all the money for the trip who was in the bag was gone in a matter of seconds.

She nearly became stranded in a foreign land if not for the timely intervention of a helper God sent her way.

Adegbite also added that she got an Apple notification that her iphone had made its way to China even before she stepped foot in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...