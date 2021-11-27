Damilola Adegbite Launches Foundation, Says Proceeds from Her Book Will Fund It

Damilola Adegbite is now an author after the successful launch of her new book, ‘RESET’ but that isn’t the only things she’s up to.

The actress and mother of one revealed that she also launched her foundation, ‘With a Gentle Heart’ which is committed to causes that that better the lives of women and children.

Adegbite revealed that the foundation has been years in the making but it finally took of November 21 during the launch of her book.

She stated that for every copy of RESET bought, money is being raised to cater to women and children especially those in need of healthcare and empowerment.

