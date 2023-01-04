Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Damar Hamlin’s Family Gives Update on His Condition: ‘They Had to Resuscitate Him Twice’

Sports

Damar Hamlin’s uncle spoke with CNN about his condition, saying that the footballer had to be resuscitated twice due to the severity of his situation.

Recall that Hamlin collapsed on the field, falling his back just moments after being tackled by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was administered CPR on the field and then was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance.

Now his family has given an update on his condition.

Listen to his uncle:

Latest

News

Chaos as soldiers, touts battle in Lagos

0
Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday at Second Rainbow, on...
Sports

Mbappe absent as PSG Players celebrate Messi’s return [Video]

0
Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, arrived back at base...
Sports

Top clubs rejected Ronaldo for as little as £80,000 per week – Report

0
Top European clubs turned down the opportunity to sign...
Politics

2023: Peter Obi is Tinubu’s trump card – Keyamo

0
The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Chaos as soldiers, touts battle in Lagos

0
Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday at Second Rainbow, on...
Sports

Mbappe absent as PSG Players celebrate Messi’s return [Video]

0
Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, arrived back at base...
Sports

Top clubs rejected Ronaldo for as little as £80,000 per week – Report

0
Top European clubs turned down the opportunity to sign...
Politics

2023: Peter Obi is Tinubu’s trump card – Keyamo

0
The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign...
News

FG to stop subsidy payment in June 2023

0
The Federal Government has said that it will stop...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Chaos as soldiers, touts battle in Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday at Second Rainbow, on the OshodiApapa Expressway, Lagos, after some men suspected to be soldiers attacked dozens of touts...
Read more

Mbappe absent as PSG Players celebrate Messi’s return [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, arrived back at base on Wednesday. The 35-year-old iconic no 10 was welcomed by a guard of honour formed by...
Read more

Top clubs rejected Ronaldo for as little as £80,000 per week – Report

Emmanuel Offor -
Top European clubs turned down the opportunity to sign former Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo for as low as £80,000 per week. Super agent Jorge...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: