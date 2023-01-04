Damar Hamlin’s Family Gives Update on His Condition: ‘They Had to Resuscitate Him Twice’

Damar Hamlin’s uncle spoke with CNN about his condition, saying that the footballer had to be resuscitated twice due to the severity of his situation.

Recall that Hamlin collapsed on the field, falling his back just moments after being tackled by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was administered CPR on the field and then was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance.

Now his family has given an update on his condition.

Listen to his uncle:

