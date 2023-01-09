Damar Hamlin Shares Heartfelt IG Post After Recovering From Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is getting better and he has nothing but thanks to everyone who supported him after his health incident a few days ago.

Recall that Hamlin collapsed on the field, falling his back just moments after being tackled by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was administered CPR on the field and then was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance.

Now he is getting better.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he wrote on his Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! ❤️3️⃣ #3strong.”

See his post:

