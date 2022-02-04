Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks with Sony to join its cinematic universe.

According to Deadline, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress is billed to play Madame Web in a new iteration of the Sony–Marvel cinematic universe.

In Marvel comics from 1980 onward, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman afflicted by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness. She derives her life force from a weblike contraption that she remains connected to, meaning that she often doesn’t participate directly in missions.

Johnson, 32 will have to be gained forward to play the character of a clairvoyant, blind older woman.

S.J. Clarkson is slated to direct the upcoming film. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who also wrote Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, penned the script.

Johnson’s Madame Web is supposedly the first female superhero of the franchise, but that only counts if you exclude the animated Spider-Gwen from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

