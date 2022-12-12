Dagmara Heidi Korth Announces Crash of 1-year-marriage to Governor Adeleke’s Son, Sina Rambo

Dagmara Heidi Korth who is married to Adesina Adeleke, the son of the Osun State governor, has announced the crash of the marriage.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 12, to detail the alleged abuse she suffered in the one-year-marriage before calling it quits.

Korth accused Sina Rambo of being abusive, dirty, broke man and a deadbeat who only spent money on weed and women.

She shared several screenshots to buttress and add credence to her argument, noting that the marriage was over and done with.

Dagmara shared screenshots of messages between herself and her estranged husband and also with one of her sisters-in-law. Both had accused her of being promiscuous in their chats.

