Daddy Showkey took a visit down memory lane as he visited the home where he was born in Ajegunle.

The legendary singer posted the clip of his visit to the home where he lived with his parents and siblings during his growing up years.

Daddy Showkey revealed that the video of his hit song, “Diana” was also shot in that apartment.

The veteran artist went on to disclose that he still pays the rent for the apartment even though he has no idea of the person/persons that currently reside there.

