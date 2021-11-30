Tuesday, November 30, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Daddy Freeze Reacts to Mike Bamiloye’s Post on Attacking Pastors

It would have been surprising if Daddy Freeze had let Mike Bamiloye’s comments pass without a reaction but as expected he had a response.

The media personality shared a screenshot of the lengthy post by the clergyman where he had advised folks about the danger of attacking pastors.

Daddy Freeze didn’t say much on this via his Instagram page and is to yet to release a video addressing the issue from this own standpoint.

However, he mentioned that he was waiting for the date of a debate to argue the matter.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: