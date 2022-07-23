DaBaby Says He Charges $200K for Club Appearances and Got $300K for Dua Lipa Collab

DaBaby blew his own trumpet in a new interview, in which he talked about how much he earns per club appearances and collaborations.

Speaking with the folks at Full Send Podcast, the rapper shared that he charges $200K for a club appearance and made $300K on his Dua Lipa collab.

“Oh man it varies, you know, sometimes I get 200K,” he said, adding this bit about how many songs he performs at an event: “I always overplay it though. … If they’re giving you that type of bag that means it’s love. It means you’ve got that type of draw in that club.”

He noted that he used to make $15K from club appearances. Now, it’s $200K, which is undoubtedly big, but he thinks he’s gotten paid more for one appearance.

When the hosts of the podcast asked if he remembers his biggest payday, mentioned Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”

“I got a bag,” he said. “I think it was three-even [$300K]. … I think it was 300 to be fair, I don’t wanna throw no extra grease in the pan. It was at least three, though. It might have been $350K.”

See the interview:

