Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

DaBaby Responds to People Who Said He Fell Off

DaBaby has replied to people who say he has fallen off the spotlight.

The rapper took to his Instagram to post a joke in response to the claims; it shows him as he moans in pain before the camera pans to him lying on a driveway in an awkward position.

“Ayo, what happened to your leg?” the man behind the camera asks.

“I was at the top, but then I fell off,” DaBaby responds with a laugh. “Help me up, n***a. Help me up, I fell off.”

He then gets up from the ground and limps back to his car, laughing all the while.

“I FELL OFF🙋🏾‍♂️😂 But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT,” he wrote in the caption. “I ran this shit up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles. I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”

Watch him:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: