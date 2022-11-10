DaBaby Responds to People Who Said He Fell Off

DaBaby has replied to people who say he has fallen off the spotlight.

The rapper took to his Instagram to post a joke in response to the claims; it shows him as he moans in pain before the camera pans to him lying on a driveway in an awkward position.

“Ayo, what happened to your leg?” the man behind the camera asks.

“I was at the top, but then I fell off,” DaBaby responds with a laugh. “Help me up, n***a. Help me up, I fell off.”

He then gets up from the ground and limps back to his car, laughing all the while.

“I FELL OFF🙋🏾‍♂️😂 But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT,” he wrote in the caption. “I ran this shit up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles. I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”

Watch him:

