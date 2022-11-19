DaBaby Addresses Rumour that He Was Giving Out Free Concert Tickets in Nashville

DaBaby has seemingly addressed the rumours making rounds that he went to a Cheesecake Factory in Nashville to give out free tickets to his show.

The controversial rapper had been having a hard time since his infamous rant against the LGBTQ community. And with his concert, he had problem selling tickets and recently was spotted in a cake store in Nashville, where people claim he went to give out tickets.

The footage was reportedly taken just hours before his show at Marathon Music Works. Tweeting about this, user @Skyleridkbro said, “He (DaBaby) came to my job yesterday to give out free tickets. He left and came back with a cameraman.”

And in the video, DaBaby is seen walking in the restaurant, before someone off-camera is heard asking, “Why is he here again?”

The Twitter user added that some of her co-workers accepted the tickets, while she and others declined the offer. “His friend asked me and my friend if we wanted some and started to hand them to us, but we said, ‘No thanks. I like his music, just didn’t feel like going.”

Well, the rapper is denying this.

“Whoever paying them blogs to post dat bullshit needa get they money back.😂 It ain’t working n***a,” he wrote in the caption. “We showing up in real life & we flipping shit upside DOWN.”

See his post:

