Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

Sports

Czech Republic’s Jakub Jankto “no longer wants to hide” as he becomes the first current international in men’s football to publicly come out as gay.

The Sparta Prague midfielder, 27, on loan from Spanish side Getafe, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

Jankto made his senior debut for the Czech Republic in 2017 and has scored four goals in 45 appearances.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends,” he said.

“I have a job that I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, with professionalism and passion.”

He added: “Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love.

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Last year, Blackpool’s Jake Daniels became the first professional player in the UK men’s game for more than 30 years to come out while still playing.

Prior to Daniels, Justin Fashanu was the last active men’s professional footballer in the UK to come out during his playing career, featuring for clubs in England and Scotland after announcing in October 1990 that he was gay.

Before Jankto publicly came out, Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo was the only current openly gay top-flight male professional footballer in the world, having come out last October.

In a statement, Sparta Prague said Jankto had openly discussed his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and team-mates “some time ago”.

“Everything else concerns his personal life,” the club added.

“No further comment. No further questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub.”

